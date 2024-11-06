How have world leaders reacted to Trump victory?

The verdict of US voters was more decisive than most pundits had predicted and now the world is waiting to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president is as destabilising as many US allies fear.

Here is how leaders and others around the world are reacting:

– Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”

Mr Netanyahu and Mr Trump had a tight relationship during the former president’s first term, but the ties soured when Mr Netanyahu congratulated President Joe Biden for winning in 2020.

– Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.”

The future of US support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion is one of the biggest unknowns about Mr Trump’s foreign policy.

– Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban

“They threatened him with prison, they took his property, they wanted to kill him … and he still won.”

Hungary’s nationalist leader, one of Mr Trump’s most ardent foreign supporters, welcomed a result he said would have a transformative effect on the world and bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

“We have many plans that we can execute in the coming year with President Donald Trump,” said Mr Orban.

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte

“We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia, to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Working together through Nato helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security, and support our economies.”

Mr Trump was a strong critic of the Atlantic military alliance during his first term, accusing its other members of failing to pull their weight. Mr Rutte praised Mr Trump for his work persuading member states to ramp up defence spending, saying Nato was now “stronger, larger, and more united.”

– European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

“I warmly congratulate Donald J Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens.”

– French president Emmanuel Macron

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

– German chancellor Olaf Scholz

“I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as US President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni

“Italy and the United States are sister nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even more.”

– Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

“Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. … Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov

“Let’s not forget that we are talking about the unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state.”

No congratulations were forthcoming from Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman declared that Russia-US relations were at the “lowest point in history.”