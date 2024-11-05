In Pictures: Americans head to the polls to choose between Harris and Trump
Voters in the US are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in one of the nation’s most historic presidential races.
It was raining across much of the nation’s midsection on Tuesday morning and forecasters say storms are possible in large swathes of the country later in the day.
That did not stop queues of voters heading out before dawn.