Children among 10 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Palestinian officials say Israeli strikes early on Tuesday killed 10 people in the Gaza Strip, including four children and two women.

One strike hit a house in the Tufah neighbourhood in Gaza City, killing two children and their parents, according to the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency service. Two other children were wounded, it said.

In the central town of Zuweida, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent where a displaced family was sheltering, killing four people, including a mother and her two children, according to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah.

Another strike hit a house in Deir al-Balah, killing two people, the hospital said.

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the hospital morgue.

The Israeli military says it targets only militants and accuses them of hiding among civilians.

In the occupied West Bank Palestinian officials say Israeli forces have killed three people.

Two were killed in an airstrike early on Tuesday near the northern city of Jenin, a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent years. A third person was shot in the village of Tamoun, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said it called in an airstrike on a militant cell near Jenin. There was no immediate comment on the shooting.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily military raids in the West Bank since Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack out of the Gaza Strip triggered the Israel-Hamas war.

The health ministry says at least 767 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since then. Most appear to have been militants killed in battles with Israeli forces, but the dead also include civilian bystanders and people killed during protests.

Israel says the raids are aimed at dismantling Hamas in the West Bank and preventing attacks. Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks against Israelis since the start of the war.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking another 250 hostage. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which says more than half were women and children. It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.