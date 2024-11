Israel ends agreement with UN agency providing aid in Gaza

Israel has terminated an agreement facilitating the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees – the main aid provider in Gaza.

The move appears to be a step to implement legislation passed last month that would sever ties with the UNRWA agency and prevent it from operating in Israel.

Israel says the UNRWA has been infiltrated by Hamas. The agency denies the allegations and says it takes measures to ensure its neutrality.

On Sunday, Israel said its troops had carried out a ground raid into Syria to seize a Syrian it accuses of working with Iran.

It was the first time in the current war that Israel announced its troops operated in Syrian territory.

Despite growing pressure from the United States and others in the international community for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, intensified Israeli strikes against the Hezbollah militant group are expanding beyond Lebanon’s border areas.

Israel is also fighting a seemingly endless war against Hamas in northern Gaza.

Since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted last year, at least 2,900 people have been killed and 13,150 wounded in Lebanon, the health ministry reports, not including Friday’s toll. Health authorities say that a quarter of those killed were women and children.

More than a year of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials say.

They do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but say more than half of those killed were women and children.

The war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and abducting 250 others.