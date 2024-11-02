Ukraine urges allies to stop watching amid threat by North Korean troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged its allies to stop “watching” and take steps before North Koreans troops deployed in Russia reach the battlefield.

Mr Zelensky raised the prospect of a pre-emptive Ukrainian strike on camps where the North Korean troops are being trained and said Kyiv knows their location.

He said Ukraine cannot do it without permission from allies to use Western-made long-range weapons to hit targets deep inside Russia.

“But instead … America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching. Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians as well,” Mr Zelensky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

Vladimir Putin warned Western countries against approving use of long-range weapons (Nick Potts/PA)

The Biden administration said on Thursday that some 8,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia’s Kursk region near Ukraine’s border and are preparing to help the Kremlin fight against Ukrainian troops in the coming days.

Western leaders have described the North Korean troop deployment as a significant escalation that could also jolt relations in the Indo-Pacific region and open the door to technology transfers from Moscow to Pyongyang that could advance the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programme.

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui met with her Russian counterpart in Moscow in Friday.

Ukrainian leaders have repeatedly said they need permission to use Western weapons to strike arms depots, airfields and military bases far from the border to motivate Russia to seek peace.

In response, US defence officials have argued that the missiles are limited in number and that Ukraine is already using its own long-range drones to hit targets farther into Russia.

Moscow has also consistently signalled that it would view any such strikes as a major escalation.

President Vladimir Putin warned on September 12 that Russia would be “at war” with the US and Nato states if they approve them.