In pictures: Treats for beloved dogs in Nepal’s annual Kukur Puja festival

Dogs across Nepal have been honoured during the annual festival of “Kukur Puja” – with offerings of flower garlands, treats and vermilion marks on their heads.

In Nepal, the second day of Tihar — also known as Diwali — is Kukur Puja, dedicated to canines.

Pet owners and others perform rituals to honour both their animals and stray dogs.

(Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

At the Nepal police canine centre in Kathmandu, handlers celebrated their service dogs.

At least eight dogs were lined up for the ritual, and they later demonstrated skills like jumping through fire rings and following commands such as standing on their hind legs and fetching.

In Hindu-majority Nepal, dogs are believed to be messengers of Yamraj, the god of death, and worshipping them is said to please him.

The five-day Tihar festival begins with worshipping crows, followed by dogs and then cows, which are considered sacred in Nepal.

The remaining two days includes one honouring the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, and on the last day sisters gather to pray for their brothers’ wellbeing.

