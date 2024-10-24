Rubbish dropped by balloon lands on South Korea’s presidential compound

Rubbish carried by a North Korean balloon has fallen on the presidential compound in central Seoul, officials have said.

South Korea’s presidential security service said the trash that landed on the presidential compound on Thursday morning carried no dangerous items.

It is the second such case since North Korea began floating rubbish-carrying balloons toward South Korea in late May as part of the resumption of a Cold War-style psychological campaign.

It was not immediately known whether President Yoon Suk Yeol was at the compound at the time.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo newspaper reported that North Korea’s latest balloons contained propaganda leaflets criticising Mr Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee along with the rubbish.

The newspapers said the leaflets were scattered in areas in Seoul’s Yongsan district, where Mr Yoon’s presidential office is located, and noted that North Korea has begun using GPS technology to drop balloons more accurately in intended locations.

In July, rubbish carried by at least one North Korean balloon landed on the Korean presidential compound, raising worries about the security of key South Korean facilities.

South Korean officials said at the time the rubbish contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt.

Experts say North Korea likely lacks sophisticated technology to drop balloons on specific targets.

North Korea has accused South Korea of infiltrating drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month and threatened to respond with force if it happened again.

South Korea has refused to confirm whether it sent drones but warned that North Korea would face the end of its regime if the safety of South Korean citizens is threatened.