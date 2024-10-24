One killed and four injured after train derails in northern Norway

At least one person has been killed and four injured after a train running along Norway’s northern coast derailed with at least 50 people on board, reports suggest.

The Arctic Circle Express was on its way to the town of Bodoe when the crash happened on Thursday.

The Norwegian news agency NTB, citing the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for northern Norway, said there were “between 50 and 70 people on board the train”.

Police are investigating the incident (Jan Kenneth Transeth/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Police said the train, which had five carriages and one locomotive, was on its way from Trondheim to Bodoe.