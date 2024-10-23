Workers killed after building collapses during heavy rains in southern India

At least five workers have died and three others were trapped after a seven-storey building under construction collapsed in southern India during heavy monsoon rains, police have said.

Thirteen people have been rescued so far by fire and disaster response teams, officers added.

The entire building collapsed on Tuesday in the Babusapalya area of Bengaluru, one of India’s information and technology hubs.

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated.

Such accidents are common in India during the monsoon season from June to September.