‘Number of people dead’ after attack on Turkish aerospace firm

An attack on the premises of the Turkish state-run aerospace and defence company TUSAS has left a number of people dead or injured, according to the interior minister.

Ali Yerlikaya did not provide further details on the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries on the outskirts of the capital Ankara.

“Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people following the attack,” he tweeted.

It was not clear who was behind the attack. Kurdish militants, the so-called Islamic State group and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

Private NTV television said a group of assailants arrived at an entry to the complex in a taxi during a changing of security personnel.

At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb while others managed to enter the complex.

NTV said gunfire at the site was continuing and some personnel may have been taken hostage.

Helicopters were flying above the premises in the Kahramankazan district, the station reported.

TUSAS designs, manufactures and assembles civilian and military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles and other defence industry and space systems.

Security camera images from the attack, aired on television, showed a man in plain clothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle.

At least one woman, also carrying an assault rifle, was among the assailants, according to the images.

Earlier, media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV reported.

Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk television added.