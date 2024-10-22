Zelensky says only US green light on Nato invitation will sway Germany

Ukraine’s President is hoping allies will take a more positive stance on his victory plan after the US election, but concedes that a key demand – an invitation to join Nato – is not welcome among some key Western partners, in particular Germany.

Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is also likely looking at the post-election scenario in the US to assess the possibility of ceasefire talks with Ukraine.

He assessed that if partial ceasefire deals could be reached over attacks on energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping routes, it would signal the end of the “hot phase” of the war.

On Nato, Mr Zelensky said the UK, France and Italy have shown signs of support. Germany has reservations, however, and Mr Zelensky believes only a US green light will convince Berlin to accept the idea.

“The German side is sceptical about our Nato membership – that’s a fact. I believe their stance is softer than it was before – this is also a fact. But when it comes to the invitation I’m talking about now, they are afraid of … Russia’s reaction,” he said.

“I believe that their position will be influenced by a bigger alliance. A bigger alliance in supporting us – a confident ‘Yes’ from the United States.”

Many significant issues will hinge on decisions taken following the fraught election period, Mr Zelensky said.

“After the elections, we hope for a more positive reaction from the US — not because of a change in the president, but because the focus of the United States is now on the elections, and I believe that any sharp statements from the US today might be inappropriate or carry risks. I think they don’t want unnecessary risks,” he said.