New President Subianto announces 109 members of Indonesia’s largest cabinet

Newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto has announced Indonesia’s largest cabinet with 109 members representing his pledge for a strong government.

He named his cabinet of ministers, vice ministers and head of national agencies the Red And White Cabinet, referring to the colours of Indonesia’s flag.

Mr Subianto became the eighth president of Southeast Asia’s largest economy on Sunday.

The cabinet of his predecessor Joko Widodo had 34 ministers and heads of government agencies.

Mr Subianto has said earlier that he needs a strong administration, even though analysts said that his “fat” cabinet would bloat the bureaucracy.

Indonesia’s new President Prabowo Subianto, foreground, and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, right, greet newly-appointed deputy ministers during the announcement of their cabinet (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

“I want to create a strong government that would unite our multicultural society and diverse political interests,” Mr Subianto said before inviting more than 100 people for interviews at his residence last week.

“It must be a big coalition, and some will say my cabinet is fat.”

The cabinet features politicians from a coalition of seven parties who supported his victory in the February election and figures allied with Mr Widodo’s cabinet, who were reappointed to continue their jobs.

Analysts said the move was a political reward to Mr Widodo for the latter’s tacit support in the election.

Mr Subianto was sworn in with his new vice president, 37-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka – Mr Widodo’s son.

He chose the former mayor of Java’s Surakarta as his running mate with Mr Widodo favouring Mr Subianto over the candidate of his own former party.

The former rivals became tacit allies, even though Indonesian presidents do not typically endorse candidates.

Mr Subianto was a long-time rival of Mr Widodo, running against him for the presidency twice and refused to accept his defeat on both occasions, in 2014 and 2019.

But Mr Widodo appointed Mr Subianto as defence chief after his re-election, paving the way for an alliance despite their rival political parties.

During the campaign, Mr Subianto ran as the popular outgoing president’s heir, vowing to continue signature policies like the construction of a multibillion-dollar new capital city and limits on exporting raw materials intended to boost domestic industry.

Defence Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto, left, shares a moment with then-president Joko Widodo during the ceremony marking Indonesia’s 79th anniversary of independence, August 2024 (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Mr Subianto swept to a landslide victory in February’s direct presidential election on promises of policy continuity.

He reappointed nearly half of Mr Widodo’s cabinet members, including finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, making her the first person to hold the ministry under three different presidents.

Ms Indrawati, 62, who has served as the executive director of the International Monetary Fund and managing director of the World Bank, is one of Indonesia’s longest-serving finance ministers, having held the post for long stretches under presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Mr Widodo.

She has earned considerable respect in international circles, particularly for her reforms of the chaotic Indonesian taxation system and her role in steering Indonesia through the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We regularly consulted with each other to discuss strategies for strengthening the Finance Ministry and the state finances to support his programs,” Ms Indrawati told reporters after meeting with Mr Subianto last week.

Other ministers from Mr Widodo’s Cabinet include interior minister Tito Karnavian, trade minister Zulkifli Hasan, energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia and state-owned enterprises Minister Erick Thohir.

Mr Subianto has announced an ambitious goal of increasing annual economic growth to 8% by the end of his five-year term and embarking on an ambitious spending program, including an increase in defence spending, hikes in civil servants’ salaries, and a program to give 83 million children free meals.