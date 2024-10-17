Record-breaking British mountaineer calls for regulation of novice climbers

A British mountaineer who set the record as the youngest woman to climb all the 14 tallest mountains in the world has said that inexperienced climbers should not be allowed to ascend the highest peaks because they run the risk of endangering their lives and others.

Adriana Brownlee, 23, climbed Mount Everest at 20 in 2021 and earlier this month climbed Mount Shishapangma in China, completing her bid to scale all 14 peaks over 8,000 metres (26,247 feet) high.

She said she had seen numerous climbers who lacked training in basic skills and in coping with the unpredictable slopes of the high peaks.

“I have seen many examples of people in the mountains that should not really be there, that should have more training beforehand,” Ms Brownlee told The Associated Press in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Adriana Brownlee completed her record-breaking bid earlier this month after climbing Mount Shishapangma in China (AGA Adventures via AP)

“We have had to support them and have had to help with like small things like how to put on crampons, how to put on harness.”

She said that mountaineering authorities should ensure that climbers attempting to scale the highest peaks have at least climbed smaller mountains to ensure they can handle the altitude and have the proper skills.

Ms Brownlee flew to Nepal this week alongside other climbers from Tibet including Nima Rinji Sherpa, who is now the youngest person to climb the 14 peaks at age 18.

There are generally no rules besides age restrictions on people who want to climb mountains as long as they are able to pay their permit fees. In Nepal, climbers need to be at least 16-years-old.

Ms Brownlee said she was just eight-years-old when she began dreaming of becoming a mountaineer like her father, who she said was her main inspiration.

Adriana Brownlee said she hoped to inspire other young people to pursue their dreams (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

She said she now wanted to scale unclimbed peaks in Nepal and explore mountains in other parts of the world.

Ms Brownlee and her partner have opened a mountaineering company in Nepal focusing on helping customers who are skilled and experienced enough to handle the harsh condition of the mountains.

She said she hoped to inspire other young people to pursue their dreams.

“For me the message is that in life … you can take any path you like to reach your goal,” she said.

“That goal might be totally unique to you and it’s very important to keep at that and not to listen to the rest of society, what they have to say.”