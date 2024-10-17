Israeli military investigating whether top Hamas leader Sinwar killed in Gaza

The Israeli military said it was looking into whether Hamas’s top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza, while an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians killed at least 15 people, including five children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The military said in a statement that three militants were killed during operations in Gaza, without specifying where or elaborating further.

It said the identities of the three were so far not confirmed, but that it was “checking the possibility” that one of the three was Mr Sinwar.

Mr Sinwar was one of the chief architects of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 last year, and Israel has vowed to kill him since the beginning of its retaliatory campaign in Gaza. Mr Sinwar has been in hiding throughout the war.

Smoke is seen rising following an explosion in southern Lebanon on Thursday (Leo Correa/AP)

For years, a senior figure in Hamas, Mr Sinwar was chosen as its top leader following the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh in July in an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Israel has also claimed to have killed the head of Hamas’s military wing Mohammed Deif in an airstrike, but the group has said he survived.

The report came as Israeli forces continued a more than week-old major air and ground assault in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, where the Abu Hussein school was hit on Thursday.

Fares Abu Hamza, head of Gaza health ministry’s local emergency unit, confirmed the death toll from the strike and said dozens of people were wounded. He said the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital was struggling to treat the casualties.

“Many women and children are in critical condition,” he said.

The Israeli military said it targeted a command centre run by Hamas and Islamic Jihad inside the school.

An Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon can be seen from northern Israel (Leo Correa/AP)

It provided a list of around a dozen names of people it identified as militants who were present when the strike was called in.

It was not immediately possible to verify the names.

Israel has repeatedly struck tent camps and schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza.

The Israeli military says it carries out precise strikes on militants and tries to avoid harming civilians, but its strikes often kill women and children.

In a separate development, a building in central Beirut that houses offices of the Al Jazeera news network and the Norwegian embassy was evacuated after a warning.

Mazen Ibrahim, Al Jazeera’s Lebanon bureau chief, said the building’s administration had received three calls telling everyone to leave the property, which he said also houses the embassies of Norway and Azerbaijan, as well as dozens of offices.

He said it was unclear who called in the warning.

Norwegian foreign ministry spokesperson Ragnhild Simenstad said the building was evacuated after a “bomb threat”, without elaborating.

Israel has ordered the evacuation of several buildings, as well as entire cities, towns and villages, as it strikes what it says are targets linked to the Hezbollah militant group.

There have also been several instances of evacuation warning calls and text messages that turned out to be bogus, which Lebanese security agencies said they were investigating.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza to eliminate Hamas after the militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 others. Some 100 captives are still inside Gaza, about a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants but says women and children make up a little more than half of the fatalities.

Northern Gaza was the first target of Israel’s ground invasion nearly a year ago and has suffered the heaviest destruction of the war, with entire neighbourhoods in Gaza City and other towns reduced to rubble.

Most of the population fled after Israel issued evacuation orders in the opening days of the war, but about 400,000 are believed to have remained despite the harsh conditions.

Earlier this month, Israel once again ordered the full-scale evacuation of the north, and allowed no food aid to enter the area for around two weeks.

This led many Palestinians to fear that it had adopted a surrender-or-starve strategy suggested by former Israeli generals.

Israel allowed two shipments of aid to enter the north earlier this week after the United States warned it might reduce its military aid if its ally did not do more to address the humanitarian crisis.

Since the start of the conflict, Israeli forces have launched repeated operations into Jabaliya, a densely populated urban refugee camp dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

The military says militants have repeatedly regrouped there after major operations.