Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas

Jake E Lee, a former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, was shot and wounded multiple times in Las Vegas early on Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas police said in an emailed statement that the victim was shot around 2.40am local time and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made, and the police department said its investigation was ongoing into the shooting, which took place in a neighbourhood about 10 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip.

A representative for Lee confirmed the shooting in a statement, adding that Lee was conscious and “is expected to fully recover”.

“As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time,” the statement read.

He joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 1982 and would remain until 1987, playing on albums including 1983’s Bark at the Moon. He later played in the metal band Badlands and released a pair of solo albums.

He most recently led Red Dragon Cartel.