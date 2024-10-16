Earthquake measuring 5.9 hits eastern Turkey

A moderately strong earthquake has struck eastern Turkey causing widespread panic, officials said.

No serious injury or significant destruction was reported.

The earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 struck the town of Kale in Malatya province at 10.46am (7.46am GMT), according to the government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, known as AFAD.

The earthquake was felt in nearby provinces including Diyarbakir, Elazig, Sanliurfa and Tunceli, as well as in some parts of northern Syria.

People rushed out of homes and offices in fear throughout the region.

More than an hour after the quake struck, many were still waiting in the streets and parks, reluctant to return indoors.

Schools were ordered to close in Malatya and Elazig.

In Elazig, about a dozen people sustained minor injuries after jumping out of windows in panic, Mayor Sahin Serifogullari said.

Around 20 such incidents were reported in Malatya, HaberTurk television reported.

Malatya was one 11 provinces that was devastated by a powerful earthquake that hit struck parts of Turkey and northern Syria last year.

More than 53,000 people were killed in Turkey.

Many buildings at risk of collapse had already been either torn down or evacuated after the 2023 earthquake, Malatya governor Seddar Yavuz said.

AFAD said a total of four buildings in Malatya, Sanliurfa and Elazig were damaged on Wednesday.

In Elazig, four people were rescued unhurt from a building that was partially damaged, it said.

Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

More than 17,000 people were also killed in a powerful earthquake in northwestern Turkey in 1999.