Harris to release report on her health – with Trump failing to do so

US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to release a report on her medical history and health that a senior campaign aide said would show “she possesses the physical and mental resiliency” needed to serve as the next American leader.

Ms Harris’ advisers hope to use the moment to draw a contrast with Republican Donald Trump, who has released only limited information about his health over the years, and to raise questions about his fitness to serve.

The Democratic candidate’s office did not go into detail about how thorough the report on her medical history would be.

The aide said the report concludes Ms Harris “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump has not yet released his medical records (AP)

Mr Trump, for his part, has released very little information, including after his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July.

The 78-year-old eagerly questioned President Joe Biden’s health when the 81-year-old president was seeking re-election. Since Mr Biden was replaced on the ticket with Ms Harris, who is 59, Mr Trump’s own health has drawn more attention.

Last November, Mr Trump marked Mr Biden’s birthday by releasing a letter from his physician that reported the former president was in “excellent” physical and mental health.

The letter posted on Mr Trump’s social media platform contained no details to support its claims – such as on measures like weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test.