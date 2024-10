Fire on board oil tanker off Germany’s Baltic Sea coast extinguished

A fire that broke out on board an oil tanker off Germany’s Baltic Sea coast has been extinguished, authorities said.

The blaze on board the German-flagged Annika did not spread to the ship’s load.

The German maritime rescue service was alerted to the fire on board the Annika on Friday morning, and shortly afterwards took all seven crew members off the vessel.

The crew members were safely removed from the tanker (dpa via AP)

Black smoke from the tanker, which was carrying about 640 metric tonnes of oil, could be seen from the coast.

The fire appears to have broken out in the engine room or in a storage room for paint and spread across the stern of the ship.

On Friday afternoon, experts determined that the ship’s condition was stable and authorities decided to have it towed to the port city of Rostock to continue fighting the blaze.

Firefighters inspected the 240ft ship after it arrived in the harbour and found that the fire was out, Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said.