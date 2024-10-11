Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s long-promised ‘Cybercab’

Tesla has unveiled its long-awaited robotaxi at a Hollywood studio, although fans of the electric vehicle maker will have to wait until at least 2026 before they are available.

Chief executive Elon Musk pulled up to a stage at the Warner Bros studio lot in one of the company’s Cybercabs, telling the crowd the sleek, AI-powered vehicles do not have steering wheels or pedals.

He also expressed confidence in the progress the company has made on autonomous driving technology that makes it possible for vehicles to drive without human intervention.

Tesla began selling the software, which is called Full Self-Driving, nine years ago but there are doubts about its reliability.

“We’ll move from supervised Full Self-Driving to unsupervised Full Self-Driving. where you can fall asleep and wake up at your destination,” he said. “It’s going to be a glorious future.”

Tesla expects the Cybercabs to cost under 30,000 dollars (£23,000), Mr Musk said. He estimated the vehicles would become available in 2026, then added “before 2027”.

The company expects to make the Full Self-Driving technology available on its popular Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Texas and California next year.

At the presentation, which was dubbed We, Robot and was streamed live on Tesla’s website and X, Mr Musk also revealed a sleek minibus-looking vehicle that, like the Cybercab, would be self-driving and can carry up to 20 passengers.

The unveiling of the Cybercab comes as he tries to persuade investors that his company is more about artificial intelligence and robotics as it struggles to sell its core products, an ageing line-up of electric vehicles.

Tesla’s model line-up is not likely to be refreshed until late next year at the earliest, investment bank TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne wrote last week.

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk (Alex Brandon)/AP

Mr Osborne also noted that, in TD Cowen’s view, the “politicisation of Elon” is tarnishing the Tesla brand among Democrat buyers in the US.

Mr Musk has endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and has pushed many conservative causes. Last weekend he joined Mr Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

The Tesla and X owner has been saying for more than five years that a fleet of robotaxis is near, allowing Tesla owners to make money by having their cars carry passengers while they are not in use by the owners.

But he has acknowledged that past predictions for the use of autonomous driving proved too optimistic. In 2019, he promised the fleet of autonomous vehicles by the end of 2020.

The announcement comes as US safety regulators are investigating Full Self Driving and Autopilot based on evidence it has a weak system for making sure human drivers pay attention.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) forced Tesla to recall Full Self-Driving in February because it allowed speeding and violated other traffic laws, especially near intersections. Tesla was to fix the problems with an online software update.

Last April in Snohomish County, Washington, near Seattle, a Tesla using Full Self-Driving hit and killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.

The Tesla driver told authorities he was using the system while looking at his phone when the car rear-ended the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

NHTSA says it is evaluating information on the fatal crash from Tesla and law enforcement officials.

The Justice Department has sought information from Tesla about Full Self-Driving and Autopilot, as well as other items.