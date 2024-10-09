Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war passes 42,000, health chiefs say

The Palestinian death toll from the war in Gaza has passed 42,000, health authorities said.

Gaza’s health ministry does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count, but has said women and children make up more than half of those killed.

It said that 42,010 Palestinians have been killed and 97,720 wounded since the start of the war, which was ignited by Hamas’ cross-border attack in Israel on October 7 2023.

More civilians have been killed in the Israeli bombardment (AP)

The figures were revealed as a large-scale Israeli operation in northern Gaza killed and injured dozens of people and threatened to shut down three hospitals, Palestinian officials said.

Heavy fighting is under way in Jabaliya, where Israeli forces carried out several major operations over the course of the war and then returned as militants regroup.

The entire north, including Gaza City, has suffered heavy destruction and has been largely isolated by Israeli forces since late last year.

The cycle of destruction and death in Gaza continues as Israel expands a week-old ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon and considers a major retaliatory strike on Iran.

A fresh Israeli bombardment has killed at least 18 people (AP)

Residents of Jabaliya, a refugee camp dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, say heavy air strikes and evacuation warnings have driven hundreds of people from their homes.

An air strike early on Wednesday killed at least nine people, including two women and two children, according to the Al-Ahly Hospital, which received the bodies.

Strikes in central Gaza killed another nine people, including three children, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. An Associated Press reporter counted the bodies.

Fadel Naeem, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said it has received dozens of dead and wounded people from across the northern half of the Palestinian enclave since Israel launched its air and ground operation there earlier this month.

Israel’s offensive has gutted Gaza’s health sector, forcing most of its hospitals to shut down and leaving the rest only partially functioning.

“The situation is tense,” Naeem told The Associated Press in text message. “We declared a state of emergency, suspended scheduled surgeries, and discharged patients whose conditions are stable to receive the growing numbers of wounded arriving from the north.”

He said three hospitals further north — Kamal Adwan, Awda and the Indonesian Hospital – have become almost inaccessible because of the fighting. The Gaza Health Ministry says the Israeli army has ordered all three to evacuate staff and patients. Meanwhile, no humanitarian aid has entered the north since Oct. 1, according to U.N. data.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the hospitals or the apparent suspension of aid delivery in the north.

Spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that Israeli forces were operating in Jabaliya “to prevent Hamas’ regrouping efforts”, saying they had killed around 100 militants, without providing evidence.

Israel says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it fights in residential areas.

The Israeli military ordered the wholesale evacuation of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, in the opening weeks of the war, but hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have remained there.

Israel reiterated those instructions earlier this month, telling people to flee south to an expanded humanitarian zone along the coast where hundreds of thousands are already crammed into squalid tent camps.

The war began just over a year ago, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. They are still holding around 100 hostages, a third of whom are believed to be dead.