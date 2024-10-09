Children among 18 people killed in latest Israeli strikes in Gaza

The latest Israeli bombardment of central and northern Gaza has killed at least 18 people, including five children and two women, Palestinian officials said.

Two strikes hit tents for displaced people in the urban Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza, according to authorities.

The bodies of nine people, including three children, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby town of Deir al-Balah.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues (AP)

An Associated Press journalist saw the bodies at the mortuary.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had killed the successor to the head of Hezbollah, while the militant group’s acting leader promised more fighting in southern Lebanon.

A year ago, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed into army bases and farming communities, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. They are still holding about 100 captives inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon, which began firing rockets at Israel on October 8 2023.