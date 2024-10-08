France’s minority government survives no-confidence vote

France’s minority government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, two weeks after taking office, getting over the first hurdle placed by left-wing MPs to bring down new conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The vote was a key test for Barnier, whose Cabinet is forced to rely on the right’s goodwill to be able to stay in power.

The no-confidence motion was brought by a left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front, composed of the hard-left France Unbowed, Socialists, Greens and Communists.

It received 197 votes, far from the 289 votes needed to pass.

After June-July parliamentary elections, the National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of parliament, is divided into three major blocs: the New Popular Front, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies and the right-wing National Rally party.

None of them won an outright majority.

The National Rally group, which counts 125 MPs , abstained from voting on the no-confidence motion.

Leader Marine Le Pen, herself an MP, said she decided to “give a chance” to the government.

Mr Barnier’s Cabinet is mostly composed of members of his Republicans party and centrists from Mr Macron’s alliance who altogether count just over 210 MPs.

Left-wing MPs denounced the choice of Mr Barnier as prime minister as they were not given a chance to form a minority government, despite securing the most seats at the National Assembly.

This government “is a denial of the result of the most recent legislative elections”, the motion read.

Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party, denounced a “democratic hijacking”, adding that “on July 7, it was the New Popular Front that came out on top”.

Mr Barnier rejected Faure’s accusations that his government is “illegitimate”.

“I don’t need the government to be reminded it’s a minority one,” Mr Barnier said. “Nobody has an absolute majority.”