Five Russian climbers die in fall on world’s seventh highest peak

Five Russian mountaineers have died after apparently slipping and falling on the world’s seventh highest peak, an expedition organiser in Nepal has said.

The group were climbing the 26,788ft (8,167m) Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.

The group had been reported missing since Sunday and a rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on Tuesday, said Pemba Jangbu Sherpa, of the Kathmandu-based I AM Trekking & Expeditions.

It has not yet been decided if or when and how the bodies will be brought down from the mountain, an operation which would require extensive planning, manpower and equipment.

Two of the climbers had actually reached the summit, but the remaining three had returned without getting to the top.

After that, radio contact was lost between them and team members at base camp.

The autumn climbing season, which is not as popular as the spring season, began last month. Mountains are less crowded and the permit fees are also lower.

No further details were available.