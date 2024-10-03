Massive blasts rock Beirut as Israel steps up attacks on Hezbollah

A series of massive blasts have rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs, shaking buildings miles away in the Lebanese capital.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported there were more than 10 consecutive air strikes in the area late on Thursday.

The attacks are thought to have been launched by Israel which earlier ordered the evacuation of villages and towns in southern Lebanon that are north of a United Nations-declared buffer zone established after the 2006 war.

Israel told people to leave Nabatieh, a provincial capital, and other communities north of the Litani River, which formed the northern edge of the border zone established by the UN Security Council after the 2006 war in a resolution that both sides accuse the other of violating.

The World Health Organisation reported that 28 health workers were killed in the past day in Lebanon. The announcement of the deaths comes after three dozen health facilities were closed in the south and five hospitals were either partly or fully evacuated in Beirut.

Israeli strikes that hit health facilities and workers violate international law and treaties, Lebanese Health Ministry Firas Abiad said.

“This is a war crime, there is no doubt about that,” Mr Abiad said. “International laws are clear in protecting these people — I mean, paramedics. Who gave Israel the right to be the judge and the executioner at the same time?”

The Lebanese Red Cross said an Israeli strike wounded four of its paramedics and killed a Lebanese army soldier as they were evacuating wounded people from the south.

It says the convoy near the village of Taybeh, which was accompanied by Lebanese troops, was targeted on Thursday despite co-ordinating its movements with UN peacekeepers.

It came after Lebanon’s health ministry has said that at least nine people had been killed in an Israeli strike in central Beirut.

It also said it is running DNA tests on remains they have obtained to identify others.

Earlier, Hezbollah said seven paramedics and rescue workers from its medical arm the Islamic Health Committee were killed in the strike that hit its office in Bashoura. The Health Ministry said 14 others were wounded in the strike early on Thursday.

Prior to the attack, the ministry said that 55 people were killed and 156 others were wounded in Israeli strikes over Lebanon on Wednesday.

It was the closest strike to the central district of Beirut, near to the United Nations headquarters, the prime minister’s office and parliament.

A destroyed apartment building hit by an Israeli airstrike, in central Beirut on Thursday (Hussein Malla/AP)

It was the second air strike to hit central Beirut this week and the second to directly target the Health Society in 24 hours.

No Israeli warning was issued to the area before it was hit.

Residents reported a sulphur-like smell following the strike in Beirut, and Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency accused Israel of using phosphorous bombs, without providing evidence.

Human rights groups have in the past accused Israel of using white phosphorus incendiary shells on towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has an armed wing with tens of thousands of fighters but it also has a political movement and a network of charities staffed by civilians.

Israel has mostly concentrated its air strikes in south and eastern Lebanon, as well as the southern suburbs of Beirut where Hezbollah has a strong presence, but its attacks have spanned the entire country and killed many civilians.

Beirut’s southern suburbs also saw heavy bombardment overnight in areas where the Israeli army had earlier issued a warning online for residents to evacuate.

Israel was pursuing a ground incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah while conducting strikes in Gaza that killed dozens, including children.

The Israeli military said eight soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah paramedics walk among debris after an airstrike hit an apartment in a multistory building in central Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Iran’s ambassador to the UN has said his country launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday as a deterrent to further Israeli violence, while his Israeli counterpart called the barrage an “unprecedented act of aggression”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate but President Joe Biden said he does not expect Israel to retaliate immediately against Iran and rejected the suggestion the US would grant permission for such an attack.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, two days after Tehran bombarded Israel with almost 200 ballistic missiles, he said: “First of all, we don’t ‘allow’ Israel, we advise Israel. And nothing’s going to happen today.”

On Thursday, Japan dispatched two Self Defence Force (SDF) planes to prepare for a possible airlift of Japanese citizens from Lebanon.

Two C-2 transport aircraft are expected to arrive in Jordan and Greece on Friday, Japan NHK national television reported.

Japan dispatched SDF aircraft in October and November 2023 to evacuate more than 100 Japanese and South Korean citizens from Israel.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday her government had booked 500 seats on commercial aircraft for Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families to leave Lebanon on Saturday.

The seats are available to 1,700 Australians and their families known to be in Lebanon on two flights from Beirut to Cyprus, Ms Wong said.

Hundreds of people leaving Lebanon arrived in southern Turkey on Thursday.

A ship carrying more than 300 passengers who boarded the vessel in the Lebanese city of Tripoli docked at a port in Mersin on the country’s Mediterranean coast, according to Turkish news agency IHA.

IHA said the Med Lines ship transporting foreign nationals was the third to arrive at the Mersin port in recent days.

The passengers then travel onward to their home countries, IHA reported.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, on Thursday (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it had struck around 200 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities and observation posts. It said the strikes killed at least 15 Hezbollah fighters. There was no independent confirmation.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes, as Israel has warned people to evacuate from around 50 villages and towns in the south, telling them to relocate to areas that are around 60 kilometres (36 miles) from the border and considerably farther north than a UN-declared buffer zone.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas’s cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage.

Israel declared war on the militant group in the Gaza Strip in response. More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.

In a separate development, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said they had launched two drones at Tel Aviv overnight.

The military said it identified two drones off the coast of the bustling metropolitan area, shooting one of them down while the other fell in the Mediterranean Sea.