First Israeli airstrike in nearly a year of conflict hits central Beirut

The first apparent Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict has hit an apartment building, hours after Israel attacked targets across Lebanon, killing dozens.

A residential neighbourhood that houses predominantly Sunni Muslims was hit early on Monday morning, according to the Associated Press.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials. The Israel Defence Force has previously stated it carried out another targeted strike on Beirut but did not immediately provide details.

A hole in the ground near the site of the airstrike which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Hassan Ammar/AP)

An official with Lebanese Civil Defense said at least one person was killed in the strike and 16 people injured.

On Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry documented at least 105 killed across the country in airstrikes.

They said two attacks hit near the southern city of Sidon, about 28 miles south of Beirut, killing at least 32.

Separately, Israeli attacks in the northern province of Baalbek Hermel killed a further 21 and injured at least 47.

As well as strikes in the capital, local media reported dozens of strikes against civilian buildings in the region of Bekaa and southern Lebanon.

At the weekend, Hezbollah sustained heavy blows to its command structure with attacks taking out militant group leader Hassan Nasrallah and seven other senior members.

The Lebanese flag flies at half-mast at Lebanon’s government palace following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah (Bilal Hussein/AP)

An Associated Press journalist at the scene where Mr Nasrallah was killed reported that the attack struck a multi-storey residential building.

Video footage from the scene also showed ambulances at the scene and a large crowd gathered.

Hezbollah confirmed senior commander Ali Karaki and Nabil Kaouk, deputy head of the militant group’s Central Council, were both killed in airstrikes at the weekend.

Mr Kaouk became the seventh senior member killed in a little over a week with several of Hezbollah’s founding members dead.

Israel also claims that at least 20 other militants were killed, including the head of Mr Nasrallah’s security detail.

The Lebanese health ministry also reported at least 14 medical workers were killed over two days in the south.

In response to escalated aggression against Lebanon, Hezbollah has significantly increased its attacks against Israel in the past week, according to one Israeli military official.

Attacks have risen from several dozen to several hundred daily, leaving several people injured and damaging infrastructure.

Most of the rockets and drones were intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems or made landfall in open areas away from people.

The IDF says its strikes have degraded Hezbollah’s capabilities and the number of launches would be much higher if Hezbollah had not been hit.