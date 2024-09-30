Death toll rises from Helene while supplies rushed to affected areas

Authorities struggled to get water and other supplies to isolated, flood-stricken areas across the US south east in the wake of Hurricane Helene as President Joe Biden pledged to visit impacted communities

A North Carolina county that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported 30 people had been killed due to the storm, pushing the overall death toll to at least 84 people across several states.

Mr Biden described the storm’s impact as “stunning” and said in a post on X he would make a trip the area this week, as long as it does not disrupt rescues or recovery work.

Supplies were being airlifted to the region around the isolated city.

A stop sign can be barely seen above a flooded parking lot after torrential rain from Hurricane Helene caused severe flooding (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Buncombe County manager Avril Pinder pledged that she would have food and water into Asheville — which is known for its arts, culture and natural attractions — by Monday.

“We hear you. We need food and we need water,” Ms Pinder said on a call with reporters. “My staff has been making every request possible to the state for support and we’ve been working with every single organization that has reached out. What I promise you is that we are very close.”

Officials warned that rebuilding from the widespread loss of homes and property would be lengthy and difficult.

The storm upended life throughout south east states with deaths also reported in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.

Mr Biden on Saturday pledged federal government help for Helene’s “overwhelming” devastation. He also approved a disaster declaration for North Carolina, making federal funding available for affected individuals.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper predicted the toll would rise as rescuers and other emergency workers reached areas isolated by collapsed roads, failing infrastructure and widespread flooding.

He implored residents in western North Carolina to avoid travel, both for their own safety and to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. More than 50 search teams spread throughout the region in search of stranded people.

Boats rest beside a restaurant after being pushed up by floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in St Petersburg, Florida (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

One rescue effort involved saving 41 people north of Asheville. Another mission focused on saving a single infant.

The teams found people through both 911 calls and social media messages, North Carolina National Guard Adjutant General Todd Hunt said.

Hurricane Helene came ashore late on Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane with 140mph winds. The weakened storm quickly moved through Georgia, then soaked the Carolinas and Tennessee with torrential rains that flooded creeks and rivers and strained dams.

There have been hundreds of water rescues, including in rural Unicoi County in East Tennessee, where dozens of patients and staff were plucked by helicopter from a hospital rooftop on Friday.

More than two million homeowners and other utility customers were still without power on Sunday night. South Carolina had the most outages and Governor Henry McMaster asked for patience as crews dealt with widespread snapped power poles.

“We want people to remain calm. Help is on the way, it is just going to take time,” Mr McMaster said.