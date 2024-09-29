Far-right Freedom Party set for victory in Austrian election – projection

A projection has indicated that the far-right Freedom Party had a lead over the governing conservatives in Austria’s national election on Sunday and was well-placed for its first win in a parliamentary vote.

The projection for ORF public television, based on partial counting, put support for the Freedom Party at 29.1% in the parliamentary election and Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s Austrian People’s Party on 26.2%.

The centre-left Social Democrats were in third place with 20.4%.

Herbert Kickl, a former interior minister and long-time campaign strategist who has led the Freedom Party since 2021, wants to become Austria’s new chancellor on the back of the first far-right national election win in post-Second World War Austria.

But to become Austria’s new leader, he would need a coalition partner to command a majority in the lower house of parliament – and rivals have said they will not work under Mr Kickl.