New York City mayor pleads not guilty over bribes and campaign contributions

New York City mayor Eric Adams has pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges and other counts that have struck the city after months of investigations, searches and subpoenas.

Mr Adams, a Democrat, entered the plea before a packed courtroom gallery in Manhattan a day after prosecutors revealed charges alleging that he accepted overseas travel and illegal campaign donations from people looking to buy his influence in city government.

The mayor is accused of exploiting a years-long relationship with people tied to Turkey, who funded his travel and fuelled his run for mayor with donations that helped him qualify for more than 10 million dollars in public campaign funds.

People who are not US citizens are banned by law from donating to US political candidates.

New York City mayor Eric Adams with his attorney Alex Spiro (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Mr Adams pleaded not guilty to all five charges in the indictment: wire fraud, bribery, two counts of receiving campaign contributions from a foreign national, and conspiracy.

If convicted of the most serious charge, wire fraud, he faces up to 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The mayor maintains that he did nothing wrong and has vowed to stay in office, rebuffing calls to quit from a growing chorus of officials, including some members of Congress and some likely challengers in next year’s mayoral election.

Mr Adams, 64, is due back in court on Wednesday for a case conference.