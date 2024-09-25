Israel activates reserve troops in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah

The Israeli military says it is activating reserve troops in response to rising tensions with the Hezbollah militant group.

The announcement on Wednesday indicates that Israel is planning even tougher action against the Lebanese group.

It comes hours after Hezbollah fired a missile towards Tel Aviv for the first time.

The army said it was calling up “two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena”.

“This will enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation,” it said.