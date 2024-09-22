Trump ‘does not think’ he will run for president in 2028 if he loses election

Former US president Donald Trump has said he does not “think” he would run again for president in 2028 if he falls short in his bid to return to the White House in 2024.

“No, I don’t. I think that will be, that will be it,” Mr Trump said when journalist Sharyl Attkisson asked him if he would run again.

The comment was notable both because the Republican presidential nominee seemed to rule out a fourth bid for the White House and because he rarely admits the possibility he could legitimately lose an election.

Mr Trump normally insists that could only happen if there were widespread cheating, a false allegation he made in 2020 and he has pre-emptively made again during his 2024 presidential campaign.

He would be 82 in 2028, a year older than President Joe Biden is now.

Mr Biden bowed out of the race in July following his disastrous debate performance and months of being hammered by Mr Trump and other conservatives as being too old and erratic for the job.

Attkisson interviewed Mr Trump for her show Full Measure.

Also during the 22-minute interview, Mr Trump defended his record on the coronavirus pandemic.

He took credit for the development of the Covid-19 vaccines developed during his presidency while also saying “they’re doing studies on the vaccines and we’re going to find out” if they are safe.

Mr Trump said Republicans have become sceptical about the vaccines even as Democrats trust them.

Donald Trump at a campaign event at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina (Chris Seward/AP)

The statement about 2028 came at the very end of the interview, which also included a question about how Mr Trump stays in good health.

“I try and eat properly,” the former president said, drawing an incredulous reaction from Attkisson, who noted that Mr Trump has become infamous for his fondness for hamburgers.

“Proper hamburgers,” Mr Trump said.