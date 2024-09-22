Thousands of motorcyclists converge at Portuguese shrine to have helmets blessed

An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists gathered on Sunday at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine in central Portugal for the ninth annual Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets.

Carlos Cabecinhas, the rector of the Sanctuary of Fatima, said the event has steadily increased in prominence – renowned for its conviviality as well as its shows of devotion.

This year’s turnout was the largest ever.

Tens of thousands of people gather at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets in Fatima, Portugal (Ana Brigida/AP)

A priest carrying a Portuguese National Republican Guard motorcyclist helmet walks ahead of the Our Lady of Fatima statue in a procession starting the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima (Ana Brigida/AP)

Faithful hold up their helmets to be blessed in Fatima, Portugal (Ana Brigida/AP)

Under the motto “We are shaped and guided by what we love!”, the pilgrimage started with the parade of a group of motorcyclists carrying Our Lady of Fatima’s statue next to the Basilica of the Holy Trinity, followed by a Mass during which the bikers’ helmets were blessed.

The pilgrimage is organised by the Blessing of Helmets Association and by numerous national and international motorcycle clubs.

Various police forces join and support the event.

“Many of these motorcyclists come to ask for God’s protection through Our Lady for their trips,” said Mr Cabecinhas.

“But they also come to remember those who have already left, who have already died, many of them in accidents, and those who are hurt, those who need help.”

A priest blesses the helmets of faithful in Fatima (Ana Brigida/AP)

Motorcyclists holding their helmets and their groups’ banners gather at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima (Ana Brigida/AP)

Motorcyclists arrive at the car park around the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima in Portugal (Ana Brigida/AP)

According to national data, there were 8,936 motorcycle accidents in Portugal in 2023, resulting in 124 deaths and 766 serious injuries.

The most important pilgrimage to the Fatima shrine takes place on May 13 of each year, celebrating the date on which – according to Catholic believers – Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared before three shepherd children in 1917.

Pope Francis canonised two of the children on May 13 2017, during the centennial of that apparition.

The third child, who became a nun known as Sister Lucia, is the focus of a long-running, Vatican-led procedure that could lead to her canonisation as well.