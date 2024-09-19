Zelensky to meet Biden as Ukraine pushes US to ease weapons restrictions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington next Thursday for talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as he presses for the US to allow Ukraine to use Western-provided weapons to strike deeper into Russia.

“I’m looking forward to hosting my friend President Zelensky of Ukraine next week at the White House,” Mr Biden said in message posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“During his visit, I’ll reaffirm America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom and independence.”

The Biden administration is still not convinced that it should give Ukraine the authority to launch long-range missiles deeper into Russia, and US officials say they are seeking more detailed information about how Kyiv would use the weapons and how they fit into the broader strategy for the war.

Mr Zelensky will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

US officials said they have asked Ukraine to spell out more clearly its combat objectives should the administration green light loosening restrictions on long-range weaponry.

Administration officials are concerned that loosening restrictions would have limited impact and come with great risk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week warned that Russia would be “at war” with the United States and its Nato allies if they allow Ukraine to use the long-range weapons.

US defence officials have repeatedly argued that the long-range missiles are limited in number and that Ukraine is already using its own long-range drones to hit targets farther into Russia.

Mr Zelensky is notably meeting separately with Ms Harris, who is looking to succeed Mr Biden.

She last met the Ukrainian president in July at an international gathering in Switzerland to discuss the war, shortly before Mr Biden announced he was abandoning his bid for re-election and endorsed Ms Harris.

Former US president Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he would move quickly to end the war should he win the November election.

His running mate, Senator JD Vance, said in a recent interview with the Shawn Ryan Show that Mr Trump’s plan would include establishing a “demilitarised zone”, and Ukraine would not reclaim territory that Russia occupies and would agree not to join Nato.