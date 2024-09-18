Ukrainian drones strike large military depot in Russian town

Ukrainian drones have struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia, causing a huge blaze and prompting the evacuation of some local residents, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said.

The strike came as a senior US diplomat said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recently announced – but still confidential – plan for winning the war “can work” and help end the conflict that is now in its third year.

Ukraine claimed the strike destroyed Russian military warehouses in Toropets, a town in Russia’s Tver region about 240 miles north-west of Moscow and about 300 miles from the border with Ukraine.

The attack was carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service, along with Ukraine’s Intelligence and Special Operations Forces, a Kyiv security official told the Associated Press.

Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking the approval from western nations for Ukraine to use the sophisticated weapons they are providing to hit targets inside Russia (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

According to the official, the depot housed Iskander and Tochka-U missiles, as well as glide bombs and artillery shells. He said the facility caught fire in the strike and was burning across an area four miles wide.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted regional authorities as saying air defence systems were working to repel a “massive drone attack” on Toropets, which has a population of around 11,000. The agency also reported a fire and the evacuation of some local residents.

Successful Ukrainian strikes on targets deep inside Russia have become more common as the war has progressed and Kyiv developed its drone technology.

Mr Zelensky is also seeking the approval from western nations for Ukraine to use the sophisticated weapons they are providing to hit targets inside Russia. Some western leaders have baulked at that possibility, fearing they could be dragged into the conflict.

Ukraine’s targeting of Russian military equipment, ammunition and infrastructure deep inside Russia, as well as making Russian civilians feel some of the consequences of the war that is being fought largely inside Ukraine, is part of Kyiv’s strategy.

The swift push by Ukrainian forces into Russia’s Kursk border region last month fits into that plan, which apparently seeks to compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down.

Tver regional governor Igor Rudenya arrives to attend a meeting in Toropets (Press Service of the Government of the Tver Region of Russia via AP)

Mr Putin, however, has shown no signs of backing down, and has been trying to grind down Ukraine’s resolve through attritional warfare and also sap the West’s support for Kyiv by drawing out the conflict.

That has come at a price, however, as the UK Ministry of Defence estimates that the war has probably killed and wounded more than 600,000 Russian troops.

On Tuesday, Mr Putin ordered the country’s military to increase its number of troops by 180,000 to a total of 1.5 million by December 1.

Mr Zelensky last month said his plan for victory includes not only battlefield goals but also diplomatic and economic wins.

The plan has been kept under wraps but the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said during a news conference on Tuesday that Washington officials have seen it.

“We think it lays out a strategy and a plan that can work,” she said, adding that the United States will bring it up with other world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York next week.