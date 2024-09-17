Two dead as Typhoon Bebinca hits east China before downgrading to tropical storm

Two people have been killed after Typhoon Bebinca swept through eastern China, bringing torrential rain and powerful wind with it, state media reported on Tuesday.

Bebinca has since eased into a tropical storm as it continues to deliver rain and wild weather across eastern parts of the Asian nation.

In the south-eastern province of Jiangsu, two people from Zhoushi Town died after they were hit by a high voltage cable brought down in the storm, according to state media network CCTV.

The two from Zhoushi town are the only known deaths so far.

Police officers close a road in the aftermath of Typhoon Bebinca in Shanghai, China (Chinatopix Via AP)

One person has been reported as injured on Shanghai’s Chongming Island after they were hit by a falling tree.

Bebinca swept over Shanghai and its neighbouring provinces on Monday, flooding roads with water and broken tree branches.

Power was also knocked out to some homes and businesses as high winds and debris brought down cabling for power supply.

Although initial reports indicate minimal casualties, more than 414,000 people were evacuated before the storm.

Schools were closed and people were advised to stay inside on Monday with flights, ferries, roadways, and train services all suspended.

The typhoon, which has been described as the strongest to hit Shanghai since at least 1949, brought powerful wind and rain but weakened as it moved inland.

A firefighter stands near debris on a business street in Shanghai, China, in the aftermath of Typhoon Bebinca (Chinatopix Via AP)

Bebinca was downgraded from a typhoon to a tropical storm at around 2am on Tuesday.

China’s National Meteorological Centre warned that parts of Anhui, Henan, Hebei, Shandong, and Jiangsu provinces could continue to see heavy or torrential rain, with up to eight inches of rainfall expected throughout Wednesday.

In Shanghai, roads were cleared and traffic had returned to normal by Monday evening.