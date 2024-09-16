Trump suspect wrote book urging Iran to assassinate former US president

Ryan Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump – even urging Iran to kill him.

“You are free to assassinate Trump,” Routh wrote of Iran in an apparently self-published book in 2023, Ukraine’s Unwinnable War, which described the former US president as a “fool” and “buffoon” for both the January 6 2021 Capitol riots and the “tremendous blunder” of leaving the Iran nuclear deal.

Routh wrote that he once voted for Mr Trump and must take part of the blame for the “child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless”.

An officer with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office works outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Routh, 58, was arrested on Sunday after authorities say he stalked the Republican presidential nominee as he golfed in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-47-style rifle in an apparent assassination attempt thwarted by the Secret Service.

Three officials who identified Routh spoke to The Associated Press (AP) on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation and search for a motive.

Through his voluminous online footprint, public records, news interviews and videos, a picture emerged of Routh as a man with a criminal past, plenty of outrage and shifting politics.

His more than 500 posts on X showed his views ranging from the left to the right, including support for politicians such as Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Nicki Haley, as well as Mr Trump.

Voter records show he registered as an unaffiliated voter in North Carolina in 2012, most recently voting in person during the state’s Democratic primary in March.

Routh also made 19 small donations totalling 140 dollars (£106) since 2019 to ActBlue, a political action committee that supports Democratic candidates, according to federal campaign finance records.

In a tweet in June 2020, after the police killing of George Floyd, Routh said then-president Mr Trump could win re-election by issuing an executive order to prosecute police misconduct.

However, in recent years, his posts appear to have soured on Mr Trump, and he expressed support for President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, the current Democratic presidential nominee.

Former president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

“DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose,” he wrote on X in April in support of Mr Biden.

In July, following the assassination attempt on Mr Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, a post on Routh’s account urged Mr Biden and Ms Harris to visit those wounded in the shooting and attend the funeral of the firefighter who was killed.

“Trump will never do anything for them,” Routh wrote.

“Show the world what compassion and humanity is all about.”

In his book, listed on Amazon and viewed by the AP, Routh noted: “I get so tired of people asking me if I am a Democrat or Republican as I refuse to be put in a category.”

The world would be better if it were run by women, he wrote in the book that has links to his website and X account, because “it seems that the totality of the world’s problems revolve around men with massive insecurity and childlike intelligence and behavior”.

He posted frequently on social media about Ukraine and other conflicts, and he had a website seeking to raise money and recruit volunteers to fight for Kyiv.

A photo of the wiry, wild-haired Routh on his site shows him smiling, wearing a T-shirt and jacket adorned with US flags.

Ryan Wesley Routh holds up a banner during a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 30 2022 (Alex Babenko/AP)

“Fight and die to stop aggression,” he posted on X in February 2023 about Ukraine.

“Everyone should be outraged and helping.”

“This is about good versus evil,” Routh said in a video circulating online.

And in a tweet, he said: “I am going to fight and die for Ukraine.”

Video shot by the AP showed Routh at a small demonstration in Kyiv’s Independence Square in April 2022, two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the country.

A placard he was holding said: “We cannot tolerate corruption and evil for another 50+ years. End Russia for our kids.”

He wore a blue vest with the US flag on the back.

That same day, he also visited a makeshift memorial to “Foreigners killed by Putin.”

Ryan Wesley Routh pays tribute to foreign citizens killed during the Russia-Ukraine war in Kyiv on April 30 2022 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

But Routh never served in the Ukrainian army or worked with its military, said Oleksandr Shahuri, of the Foreigners Co-ordination Department of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command.

Mr Shahuri told the AP that Routh periodically contacted the International Legion of Ukraine with what he described as “nonsensical ideas” that “can best be described as delusional”.

Routh appeared in a video standing in front of the US Capitol and expressing frustration that Ukraine was not taking more of the Afghan commandos he tried to recruit.

“They’re afraid that anybody and everybody is a Russian spy,” he told news website Semafor in 2023.

Earlier this year, he even tweeted at singers Bruno Mars and Dave Matthews to organise a We Are The World-style effort for Kyiv.

“We need an emotional tribute song for Ukraine as support stalls,” he wrote.

“I have lyrics and music.”

Routh also tweeted to former basketball star Dennis Rodman, asking for help lifting sanctions against North Korea to ease tension with the country.

Ryan Routh moved to Kaaawa, Hawaii, in 2018 (Audrey McAvoy/AP)

In another, he invites a dozen protesters in Hong Kong to stay at his Hawaii home to escape a Chinese crackdown.

Routh lived most of his life in Greensboro, North Carolina, where his run-ins with law enforcement included a 2002 felony conviction for possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

While court records do not give details about the case, a newspaper story at the time said the arrest followed a three-hour, armed stand-off with police at a roofing business.

State records listed him as the owner.

Records also show Routh was convicted of a felony count of possession of stolen goods in 2010, as well as misdemeanours including illegally carrying a concealed weapon, a hit-and-run incident, speeding and driving with a revoked licence.

In each case, a judge sentenced Routh to either probation or a suspended sentence, allowing him to escape prison time.

It was not immediately clear how Routh was able to obtain a weapon.

In most states, it is generally forbidden for a person convicted of a felony to purchase or possess a firearm.

The house of Ryan Routh in Kaaawa, Hawai (Audrey McAvoy/AP)

In 2018, Routh moved to the small town of Kaaawa, Hawaii, about 45 minutes outside Honolulu, to go into business with his adult son building small wooden sheds.

According to his LinkedIn page, the structures would “help address the highest homelessness rate in the United States due to unparalleled gentrification”.

“All of us are tired of seeing the homeless people all over the island with nowhere to go,” he told Honolulu’s Star-Advertiser in 2019.

No-one answered the door on Sunday at his blue stucco house near the beach that is colourfully painted with wooden cutouts of fish.

A white pick-up truck with a Biden-Harris bumper sticker and a flat tyre was in the driveway.

Neighbour Christopher Tam said Routh kept to himself and was respectful, cordial and kind.

“It’s just been very surprising,” Mr Tam said.

“If he did have anything to do with it, it’s very shocking to us.”