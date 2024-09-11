Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate

Music superstar Taylor Swift has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The singer made the endorsement shortly after the presidential debate with Republican rival Donald Trump ended on Tuesday.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

“She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

She criticised AI-generated images shared by Mr Trump which suggested she endorsed his campaign for president.

Swift said: “It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

She included a picture of herself holding a cat and signed the message “Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to comments made by JD Vance, Mr Trump’s running mate.

Swift has a dedicated following among young women, a key demographic in the November election.