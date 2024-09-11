Fear of deadly storm surge as Hurricane Francine strengthens

Hurricane Francine has strengthened into a Category 2 storm and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana.

Forecasters have raised threats of a potentially deadly storm surge, widespread flooding and destructive winds on the northern Gulf coast.

Francine is drawing fuel from exceedingly warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

The storm is forecast to crash into a fragile coastal region that has not fully recovered from a series of devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021.

Landfall is forecast on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle, about 50 miles south of New Orleans, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

A storm surge warning stretched from the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border. Such a warning means there is a chance of life-threatening flooding.

In Morgan City, petrol stations had put plywood on the windows and moved bins inside, with a few pumps still serving the trickle of cars passing through shortly after dawn.

Residents sit on their front porch as they watch water rise around their elevated home as the effects of Hurricane Francine are felt along the Louisiana coast (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Retired boat captain Pat Simon, 75, and his wife, Ruth, loaded all their possessions in bin bags and tied them down in the back of a rented pick-up truck as they evacuated their home near the banks of the Atchafalaya River near Morgan City.

“I don’t think it’s going to be that bad, like some of the other ones like Ida and Katrina,” Mr Simon said. “I mean, we’ve had some bad ones.”

“I know that we have been through a lot here in Louisiana, but I urge everyone to take the necessary preparations,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who urged residents to “stay off the roads, stay home and stay put”.

Hurricane season typically peaks around this time of year and Louisiana residents have often faced threats from such storms.

Since the mid-19th century 57 hurricanes have tracked over or made landfall in Louisiana, according to The Weather Channel. Among them are some of the strongest, costliest and deadliest storms in US history.

Mr Landry said the Louisiana National Guard was being sent to parishes that could be impacted by Francine.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry urged people to take care (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

They have food, water, nearly 400 high-water vehicles, about 100 boats and 50 helicopters to respond to the storm, including possible search-and-rescue operations.

Francine was centred on Wednesday evening about 65 miles south west of Morgan City and was moving north east at 17mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, the Miami-based hurricane centre said.

Morgan City, home to around 11,500 people, sits on the banks of the Atchafalaya River in south Louisiana and is surrounded by lakes and marsh. It is described on the city’s website as “gateway to the Gulf of Mexico for the shrimping and oilfield industries”.

President Joe Biden granted an emergency declaration that will help Louisiana secure federal money and logistical assistance from partners such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Both Mr Landry and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves also declared states of emergency, authorising them to quickly free up resources for disaster assistance.