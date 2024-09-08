Kendrick Lamar to headline at Super Bowl half-time show

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is to headline the Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans next year.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced on Sunday that Lamar would lead the half-time festivities from the Caesars Superdome on February 9.

The rapper, who has won 17 Grammys, said he is looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL’s championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2022.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Kendrick Lamar has won 17 Grammys (Yui Mok/PA)

Lamar has experienced massive success since his debut album “good kid, m.A.A.d city” in 2012.

He became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN.

The rapper’s latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was released in 2022.

He was featured on the song Like That with Future and Metro Boomin on a track that spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. He also garnered another hit with Not Like Us.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z called Lamar a “once-in-a-generation” artist and performer.

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision,” Jay-Z said. “He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the half-time show. The creative direction of Lamar’s performance will be provided by pgLang.

In June, Lamar turned his Juneteenth “Pop Out” concert into a celebration of Los Angeles unity. It came on the heels of his rap battle with Drake during the three-hour concert featuring a mix of up-and-coming LA rappers and stars including Tyler, The Creator, Steve Lacy and YG.

Last year, Usher shined with a star-studded half-time show with guests including H.E.R, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.