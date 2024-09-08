Authorities search for gunman after up to seven people hurt on Kentucky highway

Police in the US are searching for a gunman in a rural area of south-eastern Kentucky after up to seven people were hurt in a shooting near Interstate 75 and a crash that accompanied the violence.

The shooting began just after 6.30pm on Saturday and was followed by an intense search for a suspect by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway.

In a video statement, London Mayor Randall Weddle said he was told seven people had been hurt, but not all of them were wounded by gunfire. Some of the victims were injured in an accident when the shooting started, he said.

London, a small city with a population of about 8,000, is about 75 miles (120km) south of Lexington.

“There are no deceased at this time. No-one was killed from this, thankfully, but we ask that you continue to pray,” Mr Weddle said.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, of Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, gives a statement on the investigation into the shooting along Interstate 75 (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Officials at the Saint Joseph London hospital said the facility was treating multiple patients, LEX 18 reported. The hospital said they all had minor injuries.

A spokesman for the University of Kentucky Albert B Chandler Hospital said two victims were admitted but he did not have any information about their condition.

The sheriff’s office announced that a “person of interest” has been identified in connection with the shooting, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him.

He was named as Joseph A Couch, a 32-year-old white male, and anyone with information about his location was urged to call 911.

State politicians from Laurel County urged residents in the area to stay at home as police continued to search for the gunman.

“Without a doubt, this is an act of senseless violence that does not reflect the values of this community, our commonwealth, or its people,” they said in a statement.

Mount Vernon Fire Department said a “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation”. It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.

An image released by London Police Department in Kentucky of suspect Joseph A Couch (London Police Department/AP)

The interstate was closed 9 miles (14km) north of London but reopened about three hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a video update on Facebook late on Saturday night, Mayor Weddle tried to calm fears as the search continued for the gunman. He urged residents to call 911 if they heard or saw anything suspicious near their homes.

“We’re asking folks please do not go outside your home shooting because we might have first responders in that area. It’s important to know you are safe. We have multiple agencies in this community, in the city of London and in Laurel County,” he said.

He said searchers “know the general area where this individual is” but would not give specific details.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on social platform X, formerly Twitter: “I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security – together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible.

“Please pray for everyone involved.”