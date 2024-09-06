Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt opening night of Toronto Film Festival

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted an opening night screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), chanting “Stop the genocide” during opening remarks.

At the screening for the David Gordon Green comedy Nutcrackers on Thursday evening, four protesters walked down the centre aisle of the Princess of Wales Theatre, carrying signs and torches while shouting criticism of festival sponsor Royal Bank of Canada. They shouted: “Cut ties with RBC.”

Cameron Bailey, festival director, was speaking at the podium on stage when the protest began. He tried to maintain order, urging the protesters: “We are here to start the festival.” Several audience members booed the protesters.

David Gordon Green, Arlo Janson, Ben Stiller, Ulysses Janson, Homer Janson and Atlas Janson pose at the premiere of Nutcrackers during the Toronto International Film Festival (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

The protest lasted for several minutes before the demonstrators were ushered out by security. Several people in the audience posted videos online of the episode.

Representatives for the festival did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, RBC said: “We respect the right of individuals to make their voices heard, but it’s unfortunate to see activist groups attempting to co-opt this important cultural event.

Protesters targeting corporate sponsors are shifting attention from the work of artists and weakening support for essential arts and cultural programmes.”

The bank added: “The humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza continues to have a devastating impact and we feel deeply for everyone who is affected.”

At last year’s TIFF, a campaign called RBC Off Screen also protested against the festival sponsor.

An open letter to TIFF urged the festival to reconsider its relationship with RBC.

Signees included actors Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams and Joaquin Phoenix. They criticised the bank’s funding of the oil and gas industry.