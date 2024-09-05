Jury selection to begin in Hunter Biden’s tax trial months after gun conviction

Jury selection is set to begin in Hunter Biden’s federal tax trial just months after the US president’s son was convicted of gun charges in a separate case.

The case in Los Angeles federal court accuses Hunter Biden of a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least 1.4 million million dollars in taxes while pulling in millions of dollars from foreign business entities.

He is already facing potential prison time after a Delaware jury convicted him in June of lying on a 2018 federal form to purchase a gun that he possessed for 11 days.

US President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden during the Democratic National Convention (Paul Sancya/AP)

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the charges related to his 2016-2019 taxes and his lawyers have indicated they will argue he did not act “wilfully,” or with the intention to break the law, in part because of his well-documented struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

US district Judge Mark Scarsi, who was appointed to the bench by former president Donald Trump, placed some restrictions on what jurors will be allowed to hear about the traumatic events that Hunter Biden’s family, friends and lawyers say led to his drug addiction.

The judge barred attorneys from connecting his substance abuse struggles to the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden from cancer or the car accident that killed his mother and sister when he was a toddler.

He also rejected a proposed defence expert lined up to give evidence about addiction.

The indictment alleges that Hunter Biden lived lavishly while flouting the tax law, spending his cash on things like strippers and luxury hotels — “in short, everything but his taxes”.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers had asked Judge Scarsi to also limit prosecutors from highlighting details of his expenses that they say amount to a “character assassination,” including payments made to strippers or pornographic websites.

The judge has said in court papers that he will maintain “strict control” over the presentation of potentially salacious evidence.

Meanwhile, prosecutors could present more details of Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings, which have been at the centre of Republican investigations into the Biden family often seeking — without evidence— to tie the president to an alleged influence peddling scheme.

The special counsel’s team has said it wants to tell jurors about Hunter Biden’s work for a Romanian businessman, who they say sought to “influence US government policy” while Joe Biden was vice president.

The defence accused prosecutors of releasing details about Hunter Biden’s work for the Romanian in court papers to drum up media coverage and taint the jury pool.

The judge will ask a group of prospective jurors a series of questions to determine whether they can serve on the jury, including whether their political views and knowledge of the case would prevent them from being impartial.

Sentencing in Hunter Biden’s Delaware conviction is set for November 13.

He could face up to 25 years in prison, but as a first-time offender, he is likely to get far less time or avoid prison entirely.