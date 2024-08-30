Judge orders suspension of social media platform X in ongoing legal row

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk’s social media giant X nationwide after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of the decision seen by the Associated Press.

The move further escalates the months-long feud between the two men over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes had warned Mr Musk on Wednesday night that X could be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative, and established a 24-hour deadline.

The company has not had a representative in the country since earlier this month. Judge De Moraes said the platform would remain blocked until it complies.

Brazil is an important market for X, which has struggled with the loss of advertisers since Mr Musk purchased the former Twitter in 2022.

Market research group Emarketer says about 40 million Brazilians, roughly one-fifth of the population, access X at least once per month.