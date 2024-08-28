Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser to host Golden Globes

American actress and comedian Nikki Glaser has been picked to host the next Golden Globes, adding an edgy voice known for mercilessly teasing the rich and powerful.

She will make her Globes debut on January 5 live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

In a statement she cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as her inspiration.

“Some of my favourite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear,” said Glaser.

“I just hope to continue in that time-honoured tradition (that might also get me cancelled).”

Glaser has made a name for herself as a riotously sharp wit, especially at roasts, including recently for NFL star Tom Brady, whom she needled for his complex love life and his one-time advocacy of crypto.

She earned an Emmy nomination for her latest special, “Someday You’ll Die” for HBO.

“Nikki Glaser brings a fresh and unmatched candour to her comedy and to the Golden Globes,” said Jay Penske, chairman and chief executive of Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Corporation.

“Her unapologetic style made her an obvious and compelling choice as host for this year’s event.”

The Globes telecast this winter pulled in an average of 9.4 million viewers, up about 50% in 2023, according to CBS.

It drew Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Leonardo DiCaprio, but host Jo Koy was slammed by critics for a fumbled opening monologue and a rushed pace throughout.