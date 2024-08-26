Fine Gael TD Joe Carey resigns as public representative citing medical reasons

Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has resigned as a public representative, saying he will not stand in the next general election.

In a statement, the Clare TD, who has been on sick leave since March of last year, said that his decision was based on medical advice.

He told Clare Fine Gael party members that he had to put himself, his wife and family first and retire from a job that he loved.

He added: “In the past year, I suffered a life-altering medical situation that I will be dealing with for the rest of my time on earth.

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Fine Gael’s Joe Carey (left) and Pat Breen (right).

“While I would dearly wish to continue, my decision to step away is based on medical advice.”

Mr Carey has been a public representative for 25 years, eight as a county councillor and 17 as a TD.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to my constituents who elected me to represent them on Clare County Council and in Dail Eireann on six separate occasions,” he added.

“It is hard to believe but 25 years have passed since I was first elected to Clare County Council.

“It has been the greatest honour and privilege to be elected as a Fine Gael TD for County Clare at four successive general elections.

“My electoral success would not have been possible without your unwavering support.

“I also want to sincerely thank the extraordinary people who have worked with me in my office over the years especially Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Paul Bugler and Ger O’Halloran and, more recently, John Stanton and Lorraine O’Meara.

“A big thank you to my election team headed by my director of elections, Martin Lynch, and to everybody who canvassed, leaflet dropped, helped in the office, and with postering.”

Mr Carey is now the 15th Fine Gael TD who was elected in the 2020 general election not to run in the next election.

Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Charlie Flanagan are among the TDs who confirmed they will not contest the next general election.

“I want to take this opportunity to wish Taoiseach Simon Harris all the best in the forthcoming general election,” Mr Carey added.

“His impact has already been spectacular, and I strongly expect the ‘Harris Hop’ to be firmly enjoyed in County Clare and throughout the country when the next general election comes around.”

Mr Carey, a native of Clarecastle, was first elected to Clare County Council in 1999 at the age of 23.

In 2007, he won a second seat for Fine Gael in the Clare constituency for the first time in 20 years when he was elected to the Dail at the age of 31.

His father Donal, who served as Fine Gael TD for Clare from 1982 to 2002 and Minister of State from 1995 to 1997, was the only other candidate to win a second seat for the party in Clare.

He was appointed as deputy spokesperson on justice with special responsibility for juvenile justice, and was re-elected to the Dail in 2011 for a second term and appointed assistant government chief whip.

He also served as a member of the Committee on Procedures and Privileges and was appointed chairman of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Administration.

He was re-elected in 2016 and then again in the 2020 general election.

He was appointed temporary chairman of the Dail and became a member of the Oireachtas Commission for a second term.

He was later selected as chairman of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications.