Police detain a suspect in the German knife attack that killed three

German police have detained a suspect in the Solingen knife attack that killed three people, an official has said.

“We have been following a hot lead all day,” Herbert Reul, the state internal affairs minister of North Rhein Westphalia, told Tagesschau, the news programme of the German public television network ARD.

“The person we have been searching for all day has been detained a short while ago,” he said.

He was being questioned, Mr Reul said, adding police not only have “clues” but also have collected “pieces of evidence”.

It comes after the Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded eight others at a crowded festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary.

The group said Saturday on its news site that the attacker targeted Christians and is a “soldier of the Islamic State” who carried out the assaults Friday night “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere”.

The IS claim could not immediately be verified. No evidence for the group’s assertions was provided.

Police cars sit at a cordon after several people were killed and injured in an attack at Solingen’s 650th anniversary celebrations (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

Officials earlier said a 15-year-old boy was arrested early on Saturday. Police said he was suspected of knowing about the planned attack and failing to inform authorities, but he was not the attacker.

The three people who died were two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman, authorities said. Police said the attacker appeared to have deliberately aimed for his victims’ throats.