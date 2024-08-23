US says ceasefire talks in Cairo have been constructive with ‘progress made’

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that ceasefire talks in Cairo on Friday have been constructive and will continue over the weekend.

Mr Kirby pushed back against reports that negotiations are near collapse as Hamas and Israel have major differences over Israel’s insistence that it maintain forces in two strategic corridors in Gaza.

CIA director William Burns and Brett McGurk, a senior adviser on the Middle East to President Joe Biden, are leading the US side of negotiations.

US Vice President Kamala Harris says she and President Joe Biden are working to end the war in Gaza (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

“There has been progress made,” Mr Kirby said. “We need now for both sides to come together and work towards implementation.”

Mr Kirby did not detail in which aspects of the negotiations that the US has seen progress.

Meanwhile, the families of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and vented their anger at his failure to seal a ceasefire deal that would lead to their loved ones’ release from Hamas captivity.

The Hostages Family Forum, a group representing relatives of hostages taken in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, said Mr Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to do everything in his power to bring their family members back alive.

“The word ‘alive’ limits this to a certain time frame,” said Yizhar Lifshitz, son of hostage Oded Lifshitz, whose mother was kidnapped and freed by Hamas last October.

Tami Metzger mourns during the funeral of her husband Yoram Metzger at a cemetery of the kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

More than 100 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, including dozens who are presumed dead.

Israeli troops recently recovered the bodies of six captives from an underground tunnel in southern Gaza.

The revelation on Thursday that the bodies were riddled with bullet wounds has increased domestic pressure on Mr Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire.

Mr Netanyahu blames Hamas for the deadlocked negotiations.

It comes as five Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed at least eight people on Friday, including a child and several Hezbollah militants, state media reported.

A drone strike in the town of Aita al-Jabal killed a seven-year-old child along with one other person, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a hospital in Deir al-Balah (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The Israeli military said the strike killed Mohammad Mahmoud Najem, an operative in Hezbollah’s drone and rocket unit.

Hezbollah later confirmed Najem’s death and also announced the deaths of four other members on Friday.

Photographs from the scene showed a burned-out small pickup truck.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been clashing nearly daily with Israeli forces in the border region for more than 10 months.

The clashes have killed more than 500 people in Lebanon — most of them militants but including more than 100 civilians and non-combatants — and 23 soldiers and 26 civilians in Israel.