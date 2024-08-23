Three people killed in attack at festival in German city

Three people have been killed and four were seriously wounded in an attack at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, police said.

Police said that the perpetrator was on the run, German news agency dpa reported.

It cited unidentified police sources as saying the weapon was believed to be a knife.

Police and ambulances near the scene where people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany (Gianni Gattus/dpa via AP)

The attack happened on a central square, the Fronhof.

One of the festival organisers, Philipp Muller, appeared on stage and asked festival-goers to “go calmly; please keep your eyes open, because unfortunately the perpetrator hasn’t been caught”.

He said many people had been wounded by “a knifeman”.

Mayor Tim Kurzbach said in a Facebook post that “this evening, we in Solingen are all in shock. We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now have dead and wounded to lament”.

“It breaks my heart that an attack on our city happened,” he added.

The local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt quoted Celine Derikartz, its reporter covering the festival, as saying that a party atmosphere had turned to shock within minutes and she saw festival-goers weeping.

Police and ambulances near the scene of the attack (Gianni Gattus/dpa via AP)

The Festival of Diversity, marking the city’s 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was supposed to run through to Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Duesseldorf.