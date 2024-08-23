Robert F Kennedy Jr announces he is suspending US presidential bid

Robert F Kennedy Jnr has said he is suspending his independent US presidential bid.

He said he will seek to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states because he believes his presence in the race would help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Mr Kennedy said his supporters can continue to back him in the majority of US states where they are unlikely to sway the outcome.

He took steps to withdraw his candidacy in at least two states late this week – Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Mr Kennedy said the move followed conversations with Donald Trump over the past few weeks.

Before the speech, his campaign had said in court documents in Pennsylvania on Friday that he would be endorsing Mr Trump for president.

However, a spokesperson for Mr Kennedy said the court filing had been made in error.

“Mr Kennedy has not endorsed President Trump,” said spokeswoman Stefanie Spear.

“The filing was made by an attorney and not reviewed by the campaign.”

She said the filing would be updated.