Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Zelensky

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv where he will meet Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Ukrainian president’s office.

Officials in India and Ukraine said the visit will focus on boosting economic ties and co-operation in defence, science and technology.

Ukrainian media reported that Modi met representatives of the Indian diaspora after arriving.

The crowd gathered around the Indian premier as people cheered “Modi, Modi, Modi”.

Narendra Modi met Vladimir Putin last month (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

His arrival came a month and a half after Mr Zelensky criticised his visit to Moscow in July, when he met President Vladimir Putin on the day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people.

Mr Zelensky described that meeting as a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts”.

He also criticised Mr Modi for hugging Mr Putin during their meeting.

India has avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and has urged Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.