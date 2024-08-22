Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters demonstrate near convention

More than 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched past a park on Wednesday where pro-Israel demonstrators had gathered earlier and towards the arena hosting the third night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The demonstration, which stayed largely peaceful, came a day after violent clashes between police and protesters led to 56 arrests.

As marchers passed under a new elevated train station near the United Centre that was completed just before the DNC, officers were seen bringing a person to the ground on the platform above.

Hundreds of protesters pushed against the edge of the station, banging on the glass with their hands and flag poles as they called on police to free the person. The person left through the station’s emergency exit moments later, accompanied by officers but not in handcuffs, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Protesters march during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention (Julio Cortez/AP)

Earlier, police escorted pro-Israel demonstrators out of a park near the United Centre as the area was blocked off ahead of the march.

The rally was organised by the US Palestinian Community Network, a Palestinian and Arab community-based organisation.

It came one night after an intense standoff with Chicago police at a protest not affiliated with a coalition of more than 200 groups that has organised other permitted rallies and marches this week.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein attended Wednesday’s rally and criticised police use of force, calling them an “overwhelming presence”.

“This is an absolute intimidation of the American people to silence our protest,” she said. “This is an absolute violation of our basic democratic rights.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said those arrested on Tuesday night outside the Israeli Consulate, about two miles from where Democrats were meeting, “showed up with the intention of committing acts of violence, vandalism”. He called police response “proportionate”.

“As the Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to de-escalate that situation,” he said during a news conference.

Protesters rally at a demonstration in Union Park during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. (Noah Berger/AP)

Thirty of the people detained by police were issued citations for disorderly conduct, according to Chicago police.

One person was arrested on a felony charge of resisting police, while nine were charged with misdemeanours including disorderly conduct, resisting officers, battery, assault and criminal damage to property, police said.

The intense confrontations between pro-Palestinian protesters and officers began minutes into the demonstration, after some protesters — many dressed in black, their faces covered — charged at a line of police who had blocked their march.

They eventually moved past the officers but were penned in several times throughout the night by police in riot gear who did not allow protesters to disperse.

Mr Snelling said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, one for knee pain and one with a finger injury. Two officers were injured but refused medical attention, he added, saying three journalists were among those arrested. He did not have details on charges.

The Israeli Consulate has been the site of numerous demonstrations since the war in Gaza began in October and protests during the DNC have largely focused on opposing the Israel-Hamas war.

The largest protest so far, which attracted about 3,500 people on Monday, was largely peaceful and resulted in 13 arrests, most related to a breach of security fencing. Two were arrested on Sunday night during another mostly peaceful march.

Also on Wednesday, a man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges was taken into custody following a standoff with police at a restaurant about half a mile from the United Centre. There was no indication that he had any connection to the convention.